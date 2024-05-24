Founded on Tradition

Our recipes and flavors follow tradition starting with how we make our pizza dough and pasta sauces. Our pizza dough is made in house, hand-tossed, and then baked in our brick hearth oven with the toppings of your choice. Our cheese is 100% whole milk mozzarella and shredded in house. Together these form the foundation of our artisan pizzas. Our sauce for spaghetti, tomato meat sauce or vegetarian tomato, is simmered for six hours to develop its distinctive and rich flavor. We hope you enjoy the flavors of our hand-made dishes!