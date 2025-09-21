Skip to Main content
Casa Mia Puyallup
0
View Menu
Home
/
Artichoke Ricotta Fonduta
Artichoke Ricotta Fonduta
$0
Artichoke Ricotta Fonduta Removal Option
Select...
Add to Cart
1
ricotta, basil pesto, Parmigiano, artichokes, and mozzarella blended together and baked into a creamy fonduta and served with fresh baked flatbread
Casa Mia Puyallup Location and Hours
(253) 770-0400
505 N Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371
Closed
•
Opens Monday at 10:30AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement