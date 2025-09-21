Skip to Main content
Casa Mia Puyallup
0
View Menu
Home
/
Blackened Chicken Penne
Blackened Chicken Penne
$0
Blackened Chicken Penne Preparation Option
Select...
Pasta Sauce Extra Option
Select...
Blackened Chicken Penne Removal Option
Select...
Blackened Chicken Penne Extra Preparation
Select...
Add Soup or Salad
Select...
Salad Dressing Option
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Sauteed chicken, garlic, onion, peppers, and spicy cream sauce
Casa Mia Puyallup Location and Hours
(253) 770-0400
505 N Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371
Closed
•
Opens Monday at 10:30AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement