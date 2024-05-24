Casa Mia Puyallup
Full Menu
Starters
- Classic Casa Mia Garlic Bread
oven baked garlic bread served with two dipping sauces, tomato meat and butter cream$8.00
- Pesto Pullapart Bread
our house made pizza dough infused with basil pesto, parmigiano, and garlic and served with Pizziolo sauce$11.00
- Oven Baked Meatballs
five meatballs baked in our pizza oven with tomato meat sauce and mozzarella$5.50
- Oven Roasted Asparagus
asparagus baked with prosciutto, parmigiano, and drizzled with balsamic glaze$8.50
- Cheesy Bread
our house-made pizza dough topped with mozzarella and parmigiano cheese and served Pizziolo sauce$8.00
- Artichoke Ricotta Fonduta
ricotta, basil pesto, Parmigiano, artichokes, and mozzarella blended together and baked into a creamy fonduta and served with fresh baked flatbread$10.00
- Antipasto Platter
prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, pepperoncini, roasted tomatoes, and olives$13.00
Pasta
- Spaghetti
Choose from our classic tomato meat sauce, classic butter cream sauce, vegetarian marinara sauce, or basil pesto sauce$11.50+
- Fettuccini
Choose from our classic tomato meat sauce, classic butter cream sauce, vegetarian marinara sauce, or basil pesto sauce$11.50+
- Spaghetti and Meatballs
Our classic spaghetti topped with our signature house meatballs$16.00+
- Blackened Chicken Penne
Sauteed chicken, garlic, onion, peppers, and spicy cream sauce$25.00
- Terra Mare Penne
Blackened chicken, prawns, sausage, garlic, and onions, in a spicy Riesling cream sauce.$27.00
- Spinach Cheese Ravioli
With butter cream sauce and basil pesto$16.50
- Butternut Squash Ravioli
With fresh herb butter and parmigiano$17.50
- Wild Mushroom Ravioli
Garlic, mushrooms, and oregano sautéed in marsala sauce$18.00
- Tortellini
With beef and cheeses, served with red or white sauce, or a half of each$17.50
- Manicotti
With cheese and herb filled pasta, baked with mozzarella in our butter-cream sauce$17.00
- Cannelloni
With beef sausage and cheese filled pasta, baked with mozzarella in our tomato meat sauce$17.00
- Manicotti/Cannelloni
A sampler of manicotti and cannelloni$17.00
- Classic Casa Mia Lasagne
With beef and sausage, and baked with mozzarella in our tomato meat sauce$16.50
House Specialties
- Classic Casa Mia Veal Scallopini
tender thin cuts of veal and sliced mushrooms sautéed in a creamy marsala wine sauce and served with your choice of spaghetti or fettuccini$21.50
- Chicken Parmigiana
breaded chicken breast oven baked in tomato sauce and topped with fresh mozzarella, and Parmigiano, and served with your choice of spaghetti or fettuccini.$19.75
- Calzone
our house made pizza dough filled with four cheeses, pepperoni, ham, tomato sauce, Italian herbs and then baked in our brick oven.$18.00
- Chicken Carbonara
chicken with bacon, garlic, shallots, white wine, and our classic butter and cream sauce over pasta$24.00
- Chicken Prosciutto Porro
fettuccini, chicken, prosciutto, sautéed garlic, leeks, and basil tossed in Parmigiano cream sauce and served with garlic bread$26.50
Soup & Salads
- Classic House Salad
romaine lettuce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, and choice of dressing. add chicken or shrimp for an additional charge.$7.25
- Double House Salad
romaine lettuce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, and choice of dressing$13.50
- Small Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing. add chicken or shrimp for an additional charge.$7.25
- Double Caesar Salad
romaine, Parmigiano, croutons, and dressing Caesar. add chicken or shrimp for an extra charge.$13.50
- Spicy Caesar
romaine, Parmigiano, spicy blackened chicken, Caesar dressing, and served garlic bread.$15.50
- Iceberg Wedge
quarter-head of iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, oven roasted tomatoes, and Gorgonzola Parmigiano dressing$11.50
- Caprese Salad
fresh mozzarella, oven roasted tomatoes, pesto, and balsamic glaze$10.00
Sandwiches & Piadini
- Classic Casa Mia Meatball
toasted hoagie roll topped with meatballs, tomato meat sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese.$11.50
- Italian BLT
smokehouse bacon, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, and sun-dried tomato aioli on a toasted hoagie roll$12.75
- Classic Casa Mia Sub
Canadian bacon, salami, sliced tomato, lettuce, and onion on a toasted hoagie roll with a side of Casa Mia Vinaigrette.$12.75
- Caesar Piadini
fresh baked flatbread topped with romaine lettuce, Parmigiano, and Caesar dressing. add chicken or shrimp for an additional charge.$14.00
- Caprese Piadini
fresh baked flatbread topped with romaine, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, roasted tomatoes, and balsamic glaze$16.00
Kid Menu
- Kid Spaghetti$6.99
- Kid Fettuccini$6.99
- Kid Butter & Cheese Pasta$6.99
- Kid Cheese Pizza$8.99
- Kid Pepperoni Pizza$8.99
- Kid Meatball with Sauce$5.50
- Kid Soda$1.99
- Kid Juice$2.99
Kid Soda
Desserts
Pizza
Our Signature Pizzas
- Di Fara Pizza
tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella and fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano, basil, and olive oil. our American Pizza Margherita is inspired by Di Fara pizza in Brooklyn, New York.$12.99+
- Classic Casa Mia Special Pizza
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, sausage, and mushrooms$12.99+
- Chicken with Three Cheeses Pizza
Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, roast chicken, onions, roasted red peppers, black olives, basil, finished with a spritz of balsamic vinegar. So delicious, it won Pizza Today's "Pizza Across America" contest.$12.99+
- Strada Susina Pizza
Tomato and gorgonzola parmigiano sauces with roast chicken, cashews, onions and fresh basil. The Plum Street Pizza, our first national award winning pizza at Hunt Wesson Foods "Prima Pizza" contest.$12.99+
- Pizza Sole
Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, mozzarella, onions, fresh tomatoes, basil, and balsamic vinegar. Our Pizza of the Sun, the "Pizza Festiva" vegetarian pizza of the year.$12.99+
- Potato with Truffle Oil Pizza
Gorgonzola parmigiano sauce, mozzarella, grated potatoes, onions, basil, and a swirl of white truffle oil. A "Pizza Festiva's" International Pizza Contest Winner.$12.99+
- The Boat Pie
House buttermilk ranch, mozzarella, bacon, roast chicken, cashews, and onions and finished with fresh basil and parmigiano.$12.99+
- Pepperoni Pizza$12.99+
- Pizza Isola
tomato, ham, and pineapple$12.99+
- Pizza Isola Flamma
Tomato sauce, ham, pineapple, and jalapenos$12.99+
- Casa Mia Vegetarian Special Pizza
Our house-made dough topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onions, black olives, and green peppers.$12.99+
- Cheese Pizza
Tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, and parmigiano$10.99+
- Design Your Own Pizza$9.99+